Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman washes a t-shirt at a frontline position, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to keep talking with the West on Moscow's security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)