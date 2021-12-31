Omicron's New Year's cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022

Followers of the Yoruba religion give offerings to Yemanja, a deity celebrated by the African Yoruba religion, at a lake in downtown Brasilia, Brazil on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers celebrate Yemanja, goddess of the sea, offering flowers and launching large and small boats into the water in exchange for blessings for the coming year. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)