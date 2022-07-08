Biden speaks to sister of US executive detained in Russia

FILE - Elizabeth Whelan, sister of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Russian prisoner Paul Whelan, speaks at a news conference alongside families of Americans currently being held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas in Lafayette Park near the White House, May 4, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden spoke by phone July 8 with Elizabeth Whelan according to the White House. Biden's phone call came after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke earlier this week to the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been held for more than four months in Russia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)