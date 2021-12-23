Ferry fire kills at least 37 in southern Bangladesh

Survivors and injureds of a ferry fire get treated at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)