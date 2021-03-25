Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman's notice

People look on as a procession of emergency vehicles heads down Foothills Parkway to lead a hearse carrying the body of a Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer who was one of 10 victims in the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Boulder Police Department Officer Eric Talley was killed responding to the shooting attack on Monday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)