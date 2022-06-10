Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House, May 20, 2021 in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court is allowing the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse. But in a mixed ruling Friday, May 13, 2022, the court also handed a victory to one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)