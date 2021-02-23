Georgian opposition leader arrested, protesters set up camp

Georgian opposition supporters attend a rally following the detention of the United National Movement party leader Nika Melia, Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters denouncing the arrest of the head of Georgia's main opposition party have set up tents outside the country's parliament building and blocked the capital's main avenue. Tensions in Georgia have been strong since the October parliamentary election that the opposition is demanding be rerun. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)