Imperial Japan university unites graduates decades after war

A photo album displayed in Toyokawa, Aichi prefecture, Japan, on Sept. 16, 2022, shows students studying at a library at Kenkoku University in Manchuria, northern China. Kenkoku University was established in northern China in 1938 as a grand piece of imperial propaganda meant to celebrate Japan's prewar colonization of large swaths of Asia, but in recent years, the dwindling number of surviving students, their families and those who have researched its history have come to share a sense of cross-national unity. (Kenkoku University via AP)