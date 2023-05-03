Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp

This illustration provided Caltech/IPAC by depicts a planet skimming the surface of its star. Astronomers reported their observations Wednesday, May 3, 2023, of what appears to be a gas giant at least the size of Jupiter being eaten by its star. The sun-like star had been puffing up with old age for eons and finally got so big that it engulfed the close-orbiting planet. (K. Miller, R. Hurt/Caltech/IPAC via AP)