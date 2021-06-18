EU envoy: Ethiopian leadership vowed to 'wipe out' Tigrayans

FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2021 file photo, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks with the media in Lisbon. A European Union envoy says Ethiopia’s leaders told him in closed-door talks earlier this year that “they are going to wipe out the Tigrayans for 100 years.” The envoy, Pekka Haavisto, Finland's foreign minister, says such an aim “looks for us like ethnic cleansing.” Haavisto spoke in a question-and-answer session Tuesday, June 15 with a European Parliament committee. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, file)