Sudanese army, its rivals announce another cease-fire

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Explosions and heavy gunfire rattled the Sudanese capital in a fifth day of fighting Wednesday after an internationally brokered truce quickly fell apart. The cease-fire failure suggested the two rival generals fighting for control of the country were determined to crush each other in a potentially prolonged conflict. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)