Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda, 97, hospitalized amid virus surge

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, former Zambian president, Kenneth Kaunda, attends the inauguration ceremony of the Patriotic Front's Edgar Lungu, in Lusaka. The country's first president, Kaunda, 97, has been admitted to hospital, his office announced Monday, June 14, 2021, as the southern African country battles a surge in COVID-19. (AP Photo/Moses Mwape, File)