Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot more than 40 times

FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church on July 2, 2022, in Akron, Ohio, calling for justice for Jayland Walker. Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire in Akron last month, was shot or grazed 46 times, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday, July 15, 2022, by the Medical Examiner's Office in Summit County. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP)