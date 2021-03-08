Defendant in deadly warehouse fire to serve sentence at home

FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Derick Almena at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. Family members of the 36 people killed when a fire broke out at a San Francisco warehouse during a music event urged a judge Monday, March 8, 2021, to impose the toughest sentence for Derick Almena, the master tenant of the building, or reject a plea deal he struck with prosecutors to avoid a second trial. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)