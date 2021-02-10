Investigators: Throttle problem suspected in Indonesia crash

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, police officers carry a part of aircraft recovered from Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. A malfunctioning automatic throttle may have caused the pilots of the Sriwijaya Air jet to lose control, leading to the plane's plunge into the Java Sea last month, Indonesian investigators said Wednesday., Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)