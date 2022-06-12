UK Rwanda deportation ruling appealed as prince sparks row

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles arrives at a center for refugees fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine, inside the Romexpo convention center, in Bucharest, Romania, May 25, 2022. Citing unnamed sources, The Times newspaper reported late Friday June 10, 2022 that Prince Charles has criticized the government's plan to start deporting some asylum-seekers to Rwanda, calling it “appalling." (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)