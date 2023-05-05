Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. The Justice Department is seeking 25 years in prison for Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House, according to court papers filed Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)