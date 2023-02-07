Biden says in State of Union that US is ‘unbowed, unbroken’

FILE - Then-Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Gov. Huckabee Sanders is cementing her status as one of Joe Biden's most vocal critics as she delivers the Republican response to the president's State of the Union address. Sanders is scheduled to deliver the response Tuesday night, Feb. 7, 2023 less than a month after being sworn in as the first woman of governor. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)