EU regulator starts a review of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia, on Monday March 1, 2021. In a statement Thursday March 4, 2021, the European Medicines Agency regulator says it has started a rolling review of the Sputnik V vaccine that appears to be safe and effective, months after the vaccine was first approved for use in Russia and after dozens of countries around the world have authorized it. (Frantisek Ivan/TASR via AP)