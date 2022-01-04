COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

FILE - Medical staff transport a patient from a COVID-19 ward to the intensive care unit to be put on a ventilator, at the Willis Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Aug. 17, 2021. The explosive increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on COVID-19 hospital admissions. And those aren't climbing as fast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)