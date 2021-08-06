Official: Offensive coming against Tigray forces in Ethiopia

FILE - In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, a fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mans a guard post on the outskirts of the town of Hawzen, then-controlled by the group but later re-taken by government forces, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Ethiopia’s spreading Tigray conflict faces a fresh wave of fighting as an Amhara regional official says Amhara forces will launch an offensive on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 against Tigray forces who have entered the region and taken control of a town hosting a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Amhara region’s head of peace and security says “this is the time for the Amhara people to crush the terrorist group.” Separately, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry warns that the Tigray forces’ incursion into the Amhara and Afar regions in recent weeks “is testing the federal government’s patience" on the unilateral cease-fire it declared weeks ago. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)