Despite flags, Border Patrol staff didn't review fragile 8-year-old girl's file before she died

FILE - The Border Patrol station stands July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. Border Patrol medical staff declined to review the file of an 8-year-old girl with a chronic heart condition and rare blood disorder before she appeared to have a seizure and died on her ninth day in custody, an internal investigation found. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said the Panamanian child's parents shared the medical history with authorities on May 10, a day after the family was taken into custody. (David Pike/Valley Morning Star via AP, File)