Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump

FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., is left. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, including insurrection.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)