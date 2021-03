Sri Lankan police officers and rescuers lift out the body of a survivor from the debris of a bus that plunged into a precipice in Passara, about 240 kilometers east of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, March 20, 2021. A passenger bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday, killing more than a dozen people and injuring more than 30. (AP Photo/Prasanna Pathmasiri)