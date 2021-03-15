Germany, France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

German Health Minister Jens Spahn attends a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 12, 2021. Spahn said Friday that Germany takes reports of possible side effects from coronavirus vaccines “very, very seriously” but added that both the European Medicines Agency and Germany’s own vaccine oversight body have said they have no evidence of an increase in dangerous blood clots in connection with the shots. Denmark has temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people, and Norway decided to follow suit, despite the lack of any evidence the shot was responsible. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)