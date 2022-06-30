Trial for US basketball star begins in Moscow-area court

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 27, 2022. U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is set to go on trial in a Moscow-area court Friday July 1. The proceedings that are scheduled to begin Friday come about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)