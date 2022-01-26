Sen. Warnock reports $9.8M raised to Herschel Walker's $5.4M

FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to reporters about voting rights legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Warnock's campaign said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, that he raised a hefty $9.8 million in the last quarter of 2021, nearly double the fundraising haul reported by the leading Republican contender for his seat, former football star Herschel Walker. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)