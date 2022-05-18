DHS pauses disinformation board amid free speech questions

FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, speaks during a Senate Appropriations - Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Homeland Security paused the work of its new disinformation governance board Wednesday. The move responds to weeks of criticism from Republicans and questions about whether the board would impinge on Americans’ free speech rights. A statement says DHS’ advisory board on homeland security will review the board’s work. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)