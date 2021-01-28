Botticelli painting sells for $92 million at auction in NYC

Sandro Botticelli's 15th-century painting called "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is displayed at Sotheby's on Sept. 23, 2020, in New York. The painting will go on auction next year and art watchers will be seeing if it fetches more than its eye-watering $80 million estimate, despite the pandemic. Botticelli‚Äôs 15th-century portrait of a nobleman in ‚ÄúYoung Man Holding a Roundel‚Äù is the highlight of Sotheby‚Äôs Masters Week sale series in New York in January. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)