Cleveland's Major League Baseball team renamed Guardians

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians president Paul Dolan speaks before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Cleveland. Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday, July 23, 2021, with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist. Dolan said last summer's social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the ballclub's name. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)