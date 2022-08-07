Former Miss America Cara Mund plans to run for Congress

FILE - Miss America 2018 Cara Mund poses for photographers on the 86th Floor Observation Deck of the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 12, 2017. Mund, the former Miss America who gained attention by criticizing the organization near the end of her reign in 2018, is planning to run for Congress in North Dakota as an independent, she announced Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)