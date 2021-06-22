US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot

FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, migrant women carry children in the rain at an intake area after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in La Joya, Texas. The U.S. Homeland Security Department says thousands of asylum-seekers whose claims were dismissed or denied under a Trump administration policy that forced them to wait in Mexico for their court hearings will be allowed to return for another chance at humanitarian protection. The Associated Press has learned that registration begins Wednesday, June 23, 2021 for asylum-seekers who were subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy and either had their cases dismissed or denied for failing to appear in court. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)