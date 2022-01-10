China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents line up on a football field for the coronavirus test during a mass testing in north China's Tianjin municipality, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Tianjin, a major Chinese city near Beijing has placed its 14 million residents on partial lockdown after 41 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the omicron variant. (Sun Fanyue/Xinhua via AP)