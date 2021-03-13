Plane operated by Kazakhstan security agency crashes; 4 dead

Emergency employees work at the side of the crashed Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop at the airport of Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Officials in Kazakhstan say a plane operated by the country's state security agency has crashed, killing four crew members and injuring the other two. The Emergencies Ministry said the Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop crashed while trying to land Saturday at the airport of Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov)