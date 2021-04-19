Police: Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

This Monday, April 19, 2021 photo provided by the Albanian Police shows Rudolf Nikolli, 34, after his arrest in Tirana, Albania. The Albanian young man has attacked with a knife and injured five persons at a mosque in the capital Tirana, according to police. A statement on Monday said that at about 2.30 p.m. (1230 GMT) Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque downtown Tirana and "in unclear situation he injured with a knife 5 citizens." Police forces reacted immediately and managed to "neutralize him" but have yet to disclose the cause of the attack. (Albanian Police via AP)