UN appeals court increases sentences for 2 Serbs convicted of crimes in Balkan wars

FILE - Former paramilitary leader Franko Simatovic, center, enters the courtroom for his judgment at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal (ICTY) in The Hague, Netherlands on May 30, 2013. The appeals decision on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in the retrial of Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic brings to an end the longest-running war crimes prosecution dating back to the Balkan wars of the early 1990s. (Martijn Beekman/Pool Photo via AP, File)