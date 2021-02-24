Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2018, file photo a man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York. Australia’s laws forcing Google and Facebook to pay for news are ready to take effect, though the laws' architect said it will take time for the digital giants to strike media deals. The Parliament on Thursday, Feb . 25, 2021, passed amendments to the so-called News Media Bargaining Code agreed between Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)