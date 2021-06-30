UN war crimes court convicts 2 Serbs over Bosnia atrocities

Former head of Serbia's state security service Jovica Stanisic appears in court at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday June 30, 2021. A UN court is delivering judgments in the retrial of Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic, accused of organizing, arming and supporting Serb paramilitaries that committed atrocities in Croatia and Bosnia as Yugoslavia crumbled in the early 1990s. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)