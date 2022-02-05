Waffle House shooter receives life in prison without parole

Travis Reinking listens during the victim impact statements at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jurors are hearing testimony about whether or not to make parole possible after 51 years in prison for Reinking, the man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018. Jurors on Friday rejected Reinking’s insanity defense as they found him guilty on 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)