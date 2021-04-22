Japan raises emissions reduction target to 46% by 2030

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, and Minister of the Environment Shinjiro Koizumi attend the global warming meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Japan said Thursday it will raise its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46% on 2013 levels from 26%, NHK television reported. Prime Minister Suga has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050.(Kyodo News via AP)