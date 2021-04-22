Video: California deputy shoots Black man within a minute

This image from body-worn camera video provided by the Contra Costa Sheriff shows Contra Costa County sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall with his gun pointed into a car driven by Laudemar Arboleda, Nov. 3, 2018, in Danville, Calif. Hall has been charged in the fatal shooting of Arboleda, a Filipino man who was unarmed. Hall was charged with manslaughter and assault Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after shooting Arboleda nine times during the slow-moving car pursuit. (Contra Costa Sheriff via AP)