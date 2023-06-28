UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school's next mascot

University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric, right, pets Jonathan XV, a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. The puppy is living with the same host family as UConn's current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)