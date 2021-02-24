Bats, birds among wildlife pummeled during Southern freeze

Diana Foss, Texas Parks and Wildlife Urban Wildlife Biologist attempts to find any surviving Mexican Free-tailed bats in a pile of dead bats at Waugh Drive in Buffalo Bayou Park, where it was impacted by the winter storm Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Houston. Foss, said that the winter bat colony is about 100,000. She said they were able to find about 20 bats that have fallen from the bridge that were still alive and they are attempting to save. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)