UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch

FILE - Syrian refugees line up to register their names at an employment office, Feb. 18, 2018, at the Azraq Refugee Camp, 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Amman, Jordan. The United Nations food agency said Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that it will reduce monthly cash aid for 120,000 Syrian refugees living in camps in Jordan because of what it described as an “unprecedented funding crisis.” (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File)