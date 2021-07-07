Lawyer: Jordan court to rule Monday in royal sedition case

FILE - In this June 21, 2021 file photo, Bassem Awadallah, a former royal adviser, leaves a state security court in a vehicle after the first session of his trial, in Amman, Jordan. Jordan’s state security court is to issue its verdict in a high-profile sedition case against a former senior official and a member of the royal family on Monday, July 12, just three weeks after the trial began. The quick pace of the trial, its closed sessions and the court’s refusal to accept testimony from key witnesses have given the defense little reason for optimism. Defense lawyers have already pledged to appeal any conviction. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)