Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years

FILE - A bicyclist passes bouquets of flowers left by Argentine President Mauricio Macri and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio at the site of the terrorist attack on bicyclists, Nov. 6, 2017, in New York. Relatives of eight people killed in the Halloween terror attack on a New York City bike path, as well as those who were injured, are expected to speak at a Wednesday, May 17, 2023, sentencing hearing for an Islamic extremist who prosecutors say deserves multiple life sentences. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)