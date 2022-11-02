Nobel winners call attention to Egypt political prisoners

FILE - Egypt's leading pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah speaks during a conference at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 22, 2014. The family of imprisoned activist Abdel-Fattah said that he will go on a full hunger strike starting Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2022, and that he will stop drinking water on the first day of the country hosting the global climate summit COP27 next week. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)