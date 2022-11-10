France grants port to migrant rescue ship amid Italy rift

Some of the migrants rescued from the sea are seen on board of the humanitarian ship Ocean Viking cruising in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The SOS Mediterranee humanitarian group said the Norwegian-flagged ship is heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil. (AP Photo/Vincenzo Circosta)