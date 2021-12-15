German court convicts Russian man of state-ordered killing

The parties to the trial are sitting in the courtroom in Berlin,Germany, Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021. The verdict is expected in the "Tiergarten Murder" trial, a 56-year-old man is accused of shooting a Chechen with Georgian citizenship in the Berlin park. The Federal Prosecutor's Office assumes that he was ordered by state authorities of the central government of the Russian Federation and has requested life imprisonment. (Christophe Gateau/Pool via AP)