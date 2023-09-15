West Virginia University gives final approval to academic program, faculty cuts

FILE - West Virginia University students lead a protest against cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit outside Stewart Hall in Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. West Virginia University's Board of Governors gave final approval Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, to wide-ranging cuts in academic programs and faculty positions as the university addresses a $45 million budget shortfall. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham, File)